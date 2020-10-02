HARBRON, Elmer William Elmer William Harbron, 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, with his family at his side. Elmer was born December 9, 1928, in Hamilton, Ohio, to William Powell Harbron and Emma Louise Von der Haar, and married Doris Mae Bohlander on April 30, 1955, who preceded him in death earlier this year on June 3, 2020. After graduating from Hamilton Catholic High, Elmer served as a Corporal in the Air Force National Guard Reserves. He later worked at Baldwin-Lima, and Bendix corporations in Hamilton, and enjoyed a lifelong career in sales, where he prospered due to the personal interest he took in his customers. Elmer was a lifelong learner and pursued many interests, including model plane building, biking, cartooning, WWII history, and volunteering for the Civil Air Patrol. He was a particularly talented photographer and earned many awards across southeastern Ohio. He and Doris enjoyed trips to Venezuela, Hawaii, California, several western states, and the east coast. He especially loved the Florida beaches. Elmer's greatest joy was his family. Leisurely walks in the woods with his children, family picnics, and Sunday drives were simple pleasures. Later in life he adored spending time with his granddaughters. Elmer is survived by daughters, Judy Moyer (Charlie Satterwhite, partner) and Suellen Albert (Steve); son, David; and three beloved granddaughters, Victoria Albert, Hannah Albert, and Holly Moyer. Please visit and share memories with the family at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home at 2 pm on Saturday, October 3, 2020, followed by a Memorial Service at 3 pm with the Reverend Mark Finfrock presiding. Donations to the wonderful Hospice of Cincinnati would be graciously appreciated. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

