HARDEN, Dennis W.



Dennis W. Harden, 71, of Trenton, died on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at his home. He was born in Corbin, Kentucky, on Sunday, May 1, 1949, to



parents Wayne and Orphia



(Middleton) Harden. Dennis was a reserve police officer for Middletown Police for 10 years and was former Chief of Police for Somerville. He retired in 1991 after working in security for Armco Steel Corp for 11 years. Dennis had served his country in the United States Navy and was a life-member of American Legion Post #218. Mr. Harden is survived by his daughters,



Tina (Jeremy) Taylor & Tami (Larry) Weatherholt; son, Tim (Lyndsey) Harden; brothers, Fred (Della) Harden, Don (Pam) Harden, David (Kathy) Harden, Nathan (Dana) Harden &



Danny (Mary Nell) Harden; sisters, Joyce Mount, Judy Sexton, Joan Applegate & Jenny Anderson; grandchildren, Chelsie,



Jacob, Averi, Colton, Aloria, Layla, Kiersten, Kaitlyn & Kurtis; great-grandson, Parker; and former wife, Sandy Haller. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Johnny Hager, Wayne Mott & Richard Stewart. Memorial Service will be Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 6:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd Middletown



(at Bonita Dr.) with Pastor Jeff Marshall officiating and with military honors. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5:00 - 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Masks are



required for all those attending. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 4540 Cooper Rd., Suite 100, Cincinnati, OH 45242. Please sign the guestbook at



WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com