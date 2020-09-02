HARDEN, Roy N. Age 90, went home to be with the Lord on August 27, 2020. He was a faithful Deacon and member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church for over 60 years. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Dessie Harden; 12 siblings, his wife of 51 years, Lena "Toni" Harden and son, Charles Horton. Left to cherish his memories are sons, Roy (Melissa), Steve (Carla) Harden. Daughters, Linda (Raymond) Richardson, Carol Heglar and Debra Harden; special nieces, Annabelle Henry, Pricilla Hawkins, Liz Anderson; grandchildren, Jah and Taniea Horton, Chantia (Kenny) Hines, Tyetta (Chris) Patrick, Earl & Dorthea Heglar, Keith, Kiara & Kalen Ward, Raeleah (Elroy) Sammons, Raina Richardson, Raymond (Eunice) Richardson Jr., Teela Harris, Stacy, April, Joshua & Charity Harden, Tiffany and Elisa Harden. 29 great-grandchildren. A host of other relatives and friends Graveside services will be 11 A.M., Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Woodland Cemetery. HHRoberts.com

