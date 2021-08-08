dayton-daily-news logo
X

HARDEWIG, Sylvia

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

HARDEWIG, Sylvia J.

Age 81, of Manchester, OH, died Thursday, August 5, 2021, at the Hospice of Hamilton. Sylvia was born February 10, 1940, the daughter of the late Robert and Evelyn McDonald in

Hamilton, OH. She married George J. Hardewig on December 30, 1957, and he preceded her in death on July 16, 2002.

Survivors include two daughters, Terese (J.B) Burdette and Mary Ann (Sam) Boyd; two sons, Patrick (Dana) Hardewig, and Stephen (Jill) Hardewig; three siblings Winnie Tegge, Jack McDonald, and Dick McDonald; 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband; son Michael Hardewig; and siblings Ann Fake and Bert McDonald.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Stephen T. Badin High School, or a charity of your choice.

Visitation will be held Sunday, August 8, from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Zettler Funeral Home, Hamilton, OH. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, August 12, at 10:00 AM at St. Ann Catholic Church, 646 Clinton Ave, Hamilton, OH 45015. Burial will follow at 2:00 PM at Manchester Cemetery, Adams County, OH. Online register book available at


www.zettlerfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top