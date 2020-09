Harding, Killian Drake

KILLIAN DRAKE HARDING HEY BUDDY ITS 2020 AND YOU WOULD BE 16 YEARS OLD KILLIAN. NOT 1 DAY OF MY LIFE GOES BY THAT AM NOT REMINDED OF THE MISSING PIECE IN MY HEART AND MY LIFE...YOU! YOU HAVE A HALF SISTER & SHE & I TALK ABOUT YOU SO OFTEN & SHE TRULY LOVES DECORATING YOUR RESTING PLACE THOUGH WE KNOW WE WILL SEE YOU AGAIN 1 DAY BECAUSE OF CHRISTS ETERNAL SALVATION & PROMISES. I CAN STILL VIVIDLY REMEMBER EVERYTHING ABOUT YOUR BEAUTIFUL CHUBBY LITTLE FACE. I WAS ASTOUNDED THAT I COULD HAVE A LITTLE BOY SO HANDSOME SO I'M GUESSING AT 16 YOU WOULD BE SUPER HANDSOME JUST LIKE YOUR DAD. I MISS YOU SO MUCH & WONDER WHAT COULD HAVE BEEN FOR YOU , FOR US BUT AS CRUEL AS THIS WORLD IS, I AM AT PEACE NEVER HAVING TO WORRY ABOUT YOU. HAPPY HEAVENLY 16TH BIRTHDAY MY PRECIOUS KILLIAN DRAKE HARDING 9/19/04 I LOVE YOU SO MUCH MOM & SIS