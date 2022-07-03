HARDMAN, Mervin G.



87, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. He is survived by his loving wife, Pat of 63 years, daughter Debbie Miller of Memphis, TN, son Tom Hardman of Dayton, Ohio, two grandchildren Kevin and Michelle Miller of Memphis, TN. Family and Friends were very important to him. He was in the Boy Scouts achieving the rank of Eagle. Merv worked at DESC for 32 years in Engineering and was Deputy Director in Technical Operations and retired in 1990. He was in the Air Force and also in the Air Force Reserve for 31 years. He was a member of the American Legion Post 598. He was also very active in the school PTA. He enjoyed bowling, playing basketball, softball, volleyball, golf, playing Bridge, camping for 42 years in a motor home or trailer and traveling. He was also a very active model railroader since 1968. Merv graduated from Penn State University in 1956 with a BS degree in Electrical Engineering. Merv was a member of Central Presbyterian Church and was an Elder, Deacon, Trustee, Usher and Chairman of the Finance Committee and Building and Grounds. He died from liver cancer and also had severe rheumatoid arthritis for 14 years. The family will receive friends at Central Presbyterian Church at 4699 Lamme Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45439 on Tuesday, July 5 from 10am to noon in the sanctuary. The Memorial Service will follow at noon. Burial will be at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery on North Dixie Dr. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Central Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund. To share a memory of Mervin or leave his family a special message, please visit



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com