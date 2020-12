HARDNETT, Clifford

HARDNETT, Jr. Clifford



Age 66, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday,



December 8, 2020. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Jefferson View Cemetery, 2090 S Union Rd., Dayton, OH 45417. Interment: Jefferson View Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave.



