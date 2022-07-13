HARDY, Margie Nell



Age 84 of Dayton, passed on Monday, July 4, 2022. She is preceded in death by Mother- Lula Hardy, Father-Clyde Hardy, Brothers-John Hardy and Nate Hardy, Sister-Ledell, Sons- Lonnie Morgan, Reginald Morgan, Michael Stevenson, Stepson-Stanley Jackson. Survived by Sister-Bobbie Hardy, Brother-Willie Hardy (Phyllis), Children-Robert Stevenson Jr, Lyndell Stiles (Barry Sr.), Yvette Stiles, Stephanie Ponder (Stanley), David Jackson, and Rev. John Jackson Sr. (Tanika). She also leaves a host of grandchildren. Services will be held at 11am, at Revelation Missionary Baptist Church, 1496 Swinger Drive, with visitation 10-11am.

