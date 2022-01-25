HARDY (Hansel), Mary



85, of Enon, passed away Friday, January 21, 2022, at



Kettering Medical Center, while accompanied by her



loving husband and devoted



family. Mary was born to the late Joseph and Elva Hansel on May 29, 1936, in Wallins Creek,



Kentucky. She grew up in



Wallins Creek with her two siblings, the late John D. Hansel and survived by Peggy (Hansel) York, and later graduated from Wallins Creek High School in 1954. Mary moved to Panama City, Florida, in 1954, where she met and married her husband of 66 years, Lloyd Hardy. Lloyd and Mary met at the Tally Ho, a car hop restaurant in Panama City. Together they moved to Enon, Ohio, in 1958 and raised their two children, Brenda Love and Roger Jay (Deena) Hardy. Mary was blessed with grandchildren, Lori Hamilton, Lisa Grant, Jaime Womack, Justin Love, and Devin and Macey



Hardy and great-grandchildren, Courtney and Joslin Englund, and Curtis Love. Mary and Lloyd had special friends Lewis and Vivian Miller of Palmer, Alaska, where Mary enjoyed going to visit. Mary was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals and NASCAR (until Jeff Gordon retired.) She was also a devoted member of The Enon United Methodist Church. Mary was a loving wife and mother, and she touched so many lives with her kind and caring character. She had a big role in the lives of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Dayton Branch of Honor Flight. They can be mailed to the address, Honor Flight Dayton Inc., 200 Canary Ct., Enon, OH 45323. A visitation will be held at Adkins Funeral Home (7055 Dayton Rd., Enon, OH 45323) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, from 4-7pm. A Celebration of Mary's Life will be held on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 10:30am at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Enon Cemetery. Condolences may be left to the



family at www.adkinsfunerals.com.

