Hargraves, Langford

Hargraves II, Langford



Join us in Celebrating the Life of Langford C. Hargraves II



We are honored to invite you to a celebration of life for our beloved Lanny, who passed away April 15, 2023. Lanny touched the lives of so many and we hope to come together to honor and remember his life. The event will take place on June 24, 2023 from 10am to 11:30am at the Oxford Presbyterian Church Seminary Building, 104 E. Church St. Oxford, OH 45056. Please RSVP(text, call, or email) by June 20th. The theme of the event is "To Make a Long Story Short" (themed from one of Lanny's favorite lines) and will include speeches, music, and stories that reflect Lanny's life and interests. We encourage you to bring photos or mementos of Lanny to share with others. You can send photos to billhargraves3@gmail.com) In place of sending flowers, we kindly suggest considering making a donation to the following esteemed organizations by visiting www.webb-noonan.com website link.



