HARGROVE, MARTHA

HARGROVE, Rev. Martha



Age 84, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, January 22, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at Phillip Temple CME Church, 3620



Shiloh Springs Road, Trotwood, Ohio 45426, with Rev. James Washington officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Willow View Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



