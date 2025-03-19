Harlett, Greta

Harlett (Muth), Greta C



Greta C. Harlett, age 87, of Dayton passed away on Sunday, March 16, 2025. She was born on April 27, 1937, in Richmond, Indiana to the late



Peter Paul and Zitta (nee: Schuh) Muth.



Aside from her loving parents and brother Eugene Muth, Greta is preceded in death by her beloved sons, David J. and Timothy L. Harlett.



She is survived by two daughters, Rita (Jerry) Ward of Edmond OK, and Karen (Mark) Pizzo of Springboro OH; one son, Edward "Eddie Paul" Harlett of Kettering OH; former husband and longtime friend, Robert "Bob" Harlett of Dayton, OH. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, five great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends.



Greta spent her grade school years at St. Jospeh's Orphanage in Dayton, OH and attended St. Anthony's Grade School. She graduated from Julienne High School in 1955. In addition to raising five children, she worked in the banking industry. She started at Winters Bank in check processing and retired from Fifth Third Bank as an administrative assistant. She was a devout Catholic and a long-time member of Corpus Christi Parish and Our Lady of Grace Parish. Greta was a Eucharistic Minister and devoted her time to their outreach programs for the needy.



In her spare time Greta enjoyed card games and reading. She was known as the "mom" of the neighborhood. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family of whom she adored. She will be loved and missed by all who knew her.



The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff of Laurelwood and Day City Hospice for their kind and gentle care.



Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 21, 2025, in Tobias Funeral Home- Belmont Chapel (648 Watervliet Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45420). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. in Corpus Christi Catholic Church (27 Forest Ave, Dayton, OH 45405). Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com