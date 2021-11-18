dayton-daily-news logo
HARMISON, Jr., Verne Lavelle

Verne Lavelle Harmison, 73 of Portsmouth, formerly of Springfield, died November 15, 2021, at SOMC Hospice. He was born January 31, 1948, to the late Vern L. and Anna M. Tucker

Harmison. Along with his parents he was proceeded in death by a brother, Charles "Teddy" Harmison and former wife,

Vivian Harmison.

Verne retired from Honda as a technician. He enjoyed fishing, camping, mushroom hunting, and most of all spending time with his family.

Verne is Survived by his children, Laura Schmidt of Portsmouth, Verne L Harmison III of Portsmouth, Burt Harmison of Springfield, Nathaniel (Andrea) Harmison of Strongsville, and 2 stepchildren, Michele Merritt of Springfield, Adam (Shenoh) Jones of Springfield, a sister Anna (Ron) Kilgore of Springfield, and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 6PM, November 19, 2021, at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday starting at 5PM. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavsifuneralhome.com.

Funeral Home Information

Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth

1310 3rd Street

West Portsmouth, OH

45663

https://www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

