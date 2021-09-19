HARPER, Judith A. "Judy"



Age 77 of Pitsburg, OH. went to be with her heavenly Father, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at her home. She was born July 7, 1944, to the late Robert and Janet Nill. Judy graduated from Trotwood Madison High School and Miami Jacobs. She retired from Ponderosa after numerous years. Judy is a member of the Gospel Baptist Church. Survived by her husband of 32 years Paul Harper, 2 daughters Brenda (Steve) Williams of Tipp City, Deborah (Steve) Flick of Troy, 5 grandchildren Nathan Roberts, Alexis and Samantha Grigsby, Steven Flick and Austin Hall, 4 great-grandchildren Ashlee, Scarlet, Corina and Braelynn, 3 step-children Scott (Twila) Harper, Anna (Robert) Winnie, Chris (Jodi) Harper, 7 step grandchildren Tristan



Hobart, John Harper, Dacey Lamme, Sarah Miles, Heather Weyant, Joshua and Stacey Weyant, 6 step-great-grandchildren Brody, Rose, Kaia, Adalie, Aiden, Ava, Ashlynn, Braelee, Colton, Charles, Ethan, Amelia, Suraya, Mikyla, and Timothy Jr.; a sister Joy (Dave) Braunstein, and numerous other family and friends. Services will be held 12 noon Tuesday, Sept. 21st, 2021, at the Gospel Baptist Church, 115 W. 5th St. Greenville, OH, by Pastor Bill Edwards. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church.



Interment Abbottsville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Our Farm Sanctuary 6495 Agenbroad Rd. Tipp City, OH 45371. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-



Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

