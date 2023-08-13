Harrington, Paul

Harrington Jr., Paul
Paul Harrington Jr., age 59, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Monday, August 7, 2023. Visitation 10 am- 12 pm Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church, 5301 Olive Rd, Trotwood, Ohio. Family will receive friends 11 am- 12 pm. Funeral service begins at 12 pm. Arrangements entrusted to HOUSE OF WHEAT Funeral Home.
