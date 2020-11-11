HARRINGTON,



Regina Lynn Harrington of Springboro, OH, went to be with the Lord November 7, 2020. She was born November 19, 1956, to Mary and Willie Harrington. She was preceded in death by her father Willie Harrington and sister Myra J. Harrington-Ford. Regina was a beautiful person inside and out, and very intellectual. At the young age of 5 years old, she told her grandmother that she was going to be a "business lady." Regina graduated from Jefferson Sr. High School where she was Salutatorian of her class. She attended the University of Cincinnati on a scholarship and obtained her BS in Mechanical Engineering. Regina worked 25 years in Information Management directing business units; developing business solutions; and managing quality and business projects for clients in various industries. She worked for Delphi Chassis, EDS Corporation, and Siemens IT Solutions and Services. Regina held memberships with The Top Ladies of Distinction, The Dayton Urban League, and the NAACP. She was a person of action and exemplified confidence, courage and commitment. These qualities along with her faith allowed her to battle cancer for nearly 13 years. Regina loved the Lord and never wavered in her faith. She was a member of Springboro Baptist Church. Golfing was her passion and Regina traveled all over the world to participate in different Tournaments and Challenges. She was known as "Bam" because she could hit the golf ball to Alabama. Her most memorable accomplishment was winning the 2000 Black Enterprise Golf Challenge. She was the Women's Flight B Low Gross winner. Regina's associations included Madden Women's Association, Dayton District Women's Golf Association, Executive Women's Golf, and Sisters Across America. Regina mentored young golfers and opened her home to host two golfers who participated in the LPGA Development Tour Seema Sadekar and Shasta Averyhardt. Regina was also nominated for the Pinnacle Going the Distance Award for making a difference in the fight against breast cancer. Regina leaves to cherish her memory, her loving mother Mary Harrington, brother Willie Harrington Jr., and sisters Janice and Bridget Harrington, and numerous loving family members and friends. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the family will have a private graveside service. For online condolences for the family visit www.hhroberts.com or www.legacy.com. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to Regina's MWA Scholarship Fund. Make checks payable to Madden Women's Association and in the Memo line of your check, indicate Regina Harrington Scholarship Fund. Send to Jessica Chilton 812 Greenway Ct. Miamisburg, OH 45342.



