HARRIS, Anna

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HARRIS, Anna E.

Of Dayton, journeyed peacefully into eternity on Friday, November 25th, 2022, at the age of 92. A graduate of Dunbar High School, contractor at DESC and a personal shopper for Elder Beerman. Founding member of Central Missionary Baptist Church, member of the Democratic Club and the Jefferson Township Coalition. Preceded in death by husband, Harry L. Harris, Jr.; 5 siblings. Survived by sister, Lois Jean (Luther) Jackson; 5 children, Gary D. Harris, Joslynn V. Harris, Shelley K. H. (Sammy) Davis, Michele Y. Harris, and Michael E. Harris; 4 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. Visitation 10-11AM, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Central Baptist Church, 5160 Derby Rd. Funeral follows at 11AM.


Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

