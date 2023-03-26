Harris, Barbara

Harris (Rettig), Barbara Lou



Barbara Lou (Rettig) Harris, a mother of 10 and former professional singer, died peacefully at age 86 on March 17 at her residence at Walnut Creek Nursing Center. She is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, University of Dayton Hall of Fame basketball player Chris Harris; sons Chris and Jon; and granddaughter Kelley Kuntz McDonald. Barbara became a singing sensation while growing up in Dayton, making her first public appearance at age 12. She was the national winner on the Arthur Godfrey Talent Scouts as a 17-year-old in 1953 and appeared for two weeks as co-host on CBS-TV's popular daily program, the Garry Moore Show. Though she continued to sing locally, she was most happy as a stay-at-home mom. She was devoted to her children along with her 21 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Barb was the daughter of Woodrow and Mary Elizabeth (Tizzy) Rettig. She had two brothers and a sister: Bill Rettig of Marion, Ohio; and John and Patsy, both deceased. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Charles Catholic Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd., Kettering, at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 3. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Miami Valley chapter, 6 N. Main St., Dayton, OH, 45402. Services in care of Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

