HARRIS, Brandon

HARRIS, Brandon Michael Age 29, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away September 26, 2020. Funeral Service at 11am, Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church, 5301 Olive Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45426. Internment Jeffersonview Cemetery, 2090 S. Union Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45417. Practicing social distancing, please wear masks. Pryor Funeral Home.

