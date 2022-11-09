HARRIS, Bridget Elaine



67, passed away on November 3, 2022. She was born in Dayton, OH, on December 21, 1954, the daughter of Lebertis and Pearl Holbert.



Bridget loved her country and was a veteran of the U.S Army and U.S. Air Force. She traveled throughout Europe during her time in service and longed to travel even more. She went on to serve her community at the Dayton VA Hospital for more than 20 years before retiring.



Bridget will be remembered for being kind, gentle and selfless to all those that knew her. Her laugh and her smile were uplifting and her heart was beautiful. She was a devout Christian woman that carried herself with the utmost dignity and pride.



Bridget is survived by her sons, Jared Harris and Jeff Harris (wife: Jada), and her granddaughters Ayla and Ana Harris. She also leaves behind her three brothers, Todd, Mark and Benny Holbert, as well as her many nieces and nephews.

