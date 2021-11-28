dayton-daily-news logo
HARRIS, Charlia

HARRIS (Reid),

Charlia Maude

Mrs. Charlia Maude (Reid) Harris, 80, was called home peacefully, surrounded by her family on Nov. 13, 2021. Funeral service will be held on

Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, 11:30 am at Christian Life Center, 3489 Little York Rd., Dayton, OH 45414, Pastor Alford

Ralston, officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends by means of a walk-through visitation Monday at the church beginning at 10:30 am. Facial mask is required. In lieu of flowers, a personalized donation in memory of Mrs. Charlia M. Harris can be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society [a 501 (c)(3) organization] at https://www.givenow.lls.org. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. For full obituary, visit

www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W. 3rd St.

