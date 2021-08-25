HARRIS, Crystal C.



89, of Springfield, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021, in The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Crystal was born July 22, 1932, in Springfield, Ohio, to Charles N. and Opal C. (Thompson) Davis. She was employed as a private home health care nurse for many years, and later worked as a phone operator for Dwayne's Answering Service. Survivors include four children, Michael (Kay) Blaine, Sharon (Pat) Dodds, Linda (Brian) Shortland and Valerie (Ron) Powell; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and



other relatives. She was preceded in death by two daughters, Lisa and Angela Blaine; one brother, Pete Davis; and a grandson, Joshua Dodds. A visitation will be held on Friday from 10 - 11 a.m. in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. A graveside service



officiated by Rev. Sharon Dodds will be held at Ferncliff



Cemetery following the visitation.

