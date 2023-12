Harris, Deborah K "Debbie"



Age 69, of Miamisburg, OH, passed away on December 17, 2023. Memorial services will be held on January 13, 2023, at 2:00 pm, Miamisburg Assembly of God 501 N 9th St. Miamisburg, OH 45342.



Read the full obituary and share memories at everloved.com/life-of/debbie-harris/



