HARRIS, Imogene C.

IMOGENE C. HARRIS, age 98, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2021. A celebration of Imogene's life will be held on Monday, April 12, 2021, at 12:00 pm at the

Asbury United Methodist Church in North Hampton also with livestreaming through Littleton and Rue's Facebook page. Family will receive friends from 10:00 am until the time of

service. Burial will follow at Clifton Cemetery where she will be laid to rest beside her husband and son. To view her

