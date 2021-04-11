HARRIS, Imogene C.



MOGENE C. HARRIS, age 98, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2021. She was born on March 4, 1923, in



Rankin, Oklahoma, to the late Orville and Hope (McColgin) Conrad. Imogene graduated from Oklahoma State University with a bachelor's degree in music. She worked for American Airlines before taking a teaching position with the Northeastern School district where she taught until she



retired. Imogene was a longtime member of the Security Farm Bureau Council, The OSU Green Special Extension Homemakers, Lagonda Chapter DAR, The Ohio Lyric Chorus, Vintage Voices USS, and was a 4H advisor for many years.



Imogene is survived by her children, Barbara (Michael) Faust, Philip (Jeanne) Harris, and Danny Harris; grandchildren, Kristin (Matt) Davis, Brian (Susie) Faust, Aaron Faust, Jonathan (Brooke) Faust, Carmen (Adam) Luna, Trevor Harris, Evan



Harris, Eugenia Harris, and Reese Harris; one sister, June



Conrad; as well as numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.



She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul Harris; son, Tommy Harris; and her brother, Bryce Conrad.



A celebration of Imogene's life will be held on Monday, April 12th, at 12:00pm, at the Asbury United Methodist Church in North Hampton, with livestreaming through Littleton & Rue's Facebook page. Family will receive friends from 10:00am until the time of service. Burial will follow at Clifton Cemetery where she will be laid to rest beside her husband and son.



Memorial gifts may be made to the 4-H Endowment Fund, PO Box 444, Springfield, OH 45501. To view her memorial video and leave online condolences visit www.littletonandrue.com.



