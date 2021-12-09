HARRIS, John Wesley



Age 70, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away at home surrounded by family and friends,



Sunday, December 5, 2021.



A native of Springfield, he was born January 6, 1951, to the late Mr. and Mrs. Nathan and Mary Davis Harris. He was



preceded in death by his brothers, Nathan Harris, Jr. and Adriel Byron Harris.



John retired from TruTec Industries. He kept busy doing "repair person" jobs for friends and family. He always had a project on which he was working.



He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Julia Peterson Harris; daughters, Jamila (Marcus) Walton and Kenya Harris of Kansas City, and son, Nathan (April) Harris of Indianapolis; step-children, Christa, Chris Jr, Curtis, and Christian



DeArmond, all of Springfield; brother, David Lynn of Ypsilanti, Michigan; sisters, Gloria Davis and Iris (Michael) Howard of Springfield, and Rasalind (Harry) Satenstein of Reading,



Pennsylvania; father-in-law, Kenneth Peterson of Springfield; brothers-in-law Tony (Jeannine) Peterson, Kenneth (Pam)



Peterson, Julius (Lisa) Peterson, Marshall (Caprina) Peterson, and sisters-in-law, Angela Mapp, Denise Peterson, Paula



Peterson Smith, Marcia Peterson, and Renee Daniels and a host of grandkids, nieces, and nephews, and cousins.



The family of John W. Harris would like to thank you for your thoughts and prayers during our time of bereavement.



Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Home.

