HARRIS, Johnnie "Ruth"



Passed away peacefully on August 9, 2021, at the age of 81 in Dayton, Ohio. She retired



after enjoying a long career as an automotive technician at General Motors Truck and Bus plant in Moraine, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome C. Harris; her son, Todd Williams; her brother, Joe Lewis Goode; and



her parents, Leatria and Zion Goode, of Roanoke, Alabama. She is survived by her children, Claude, Tina and Lisa Williams; her sisters, Hazel Ghand and Genelle Baker; her devoted nephew, Lonnie Cameron; her god daughter, Dereka Smith; and a host of other nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.



Visitation for the family will be on Friday, August 20, 2021, from 11 am to noon with services beginning at noon at H. H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45417. Interment will be immediately afterward at Woodland Cemetery, 118 Woodland Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45409.



