HARRIS, Lillie Mae



Age 88, of Sanford, FL, formally of Kettering, passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022.



Lillie was born in Independence, PA, on September 16, 1933, to the late Ross and



Dorothy (Long) Grigsby. She worked as a Lab Technician in Wheeling, W.V., volunteered at the Kettering Rec Center for senior citizens, an Assistant Teacher in the Kettering School system, volunteered at Kelley Players Theater and was a member of Fairmont Presbyterian Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Bernie Harris; sister, Rosaline Wiechnick, nephews; Norman and Ross. She is survived by her son; Jeff (Anne) Harris, daughter, Dorothy (Kevin) Harris, grandchildren; Bernie, Brandon, Jennifer, and Nick; sister,



Barbara (Bill) Berry; nieces and nephew, Rosaline, Hope and Bill. A funeral service will be held 1pm on Friday, March 4 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In memory of Lillie donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at https://act.alz.org/donate. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

