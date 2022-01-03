HARRIS, Oral

HARRIS, Jr., Oral I. "Curly"



Age 92, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, born in Manchester, Ohio, on April 1, 1929, he resided in Dayton, OH, for 89 years.



Curly was preceded in death by his father, Oral Harris, Sr.; mother, Gladys McKinley Saum; step-mother, Virgie Harris; step-father, Don Saum; sister, Judy Harris Young; brother, Don Saum; ex-wife, Jackie Burns Harris and many aunts and uncles.



He is survived by his daughters, Debbie Harris of Huber Heights, OH, Donna Harris of Toledo, OH, and Sandy Harris Collins of Sarasota, FL.; a special love of 28 years, Carol Ridings of Newnan, GA; adopted sons, Rob Lowery and Brad Beemer; adopted-daughter, Trish Starr; grandsons, Ryan (Kristin)



Collins of Bradenton, FL, Dan Harris of Huber Heights, OH, Adam Collins of Bradenton, FL, Tyler (Tami) Hart of Findlay, OH, Kevin (Amy) Hart of Oregon, OH; great-grandchildren, Jackie Harris, Noah Harris, Theo Hart, Quinly Collins and Henry Hart; step-sister, Marilyn Saum Strominger of Vandalia, OH, and special niece, Angela Young Horvath of Seaman, OH.



Curly graduated from Kiser High School in 1948. He was selected to the All City Football Team and Honorable Mention All Ohio Team. He was a member of the Thespian Club and band member and inducted into the Kiser High School Hall of Fame in 2019. Curly was inducted in the US Navy Reserve on June 6, 1947 until 1953. He was Past President of the North Dayton Kiwanis Club. Curly loved fishing with his buddy, Odis Thompson. He played racquetball until he was 86 years young. Curly loved Ohio State Football, Cincinnati Reds and



Cincinnati Bengals.



Curly worked all of his life in various sales position and most recently a delivery driver with PIP Printing. He was a faithful friend for over 35 years of Bill W. and member of the Heritage Church, Maumee, OH.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, January 8, 2022, with a visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. at the Newcomer Funeral Home, 4140 Needmore Road, Dayton, OH 45414.



In lieu of flowers, please feel free to support Hospice or Alcoholics Anonymous in Curly's honor.

