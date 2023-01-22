HARRIS, Ramon Robert "Ray"



Age 92, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at his residence. Ray was an Account Executive for Merrill Lynch and worked in the family business, Harris Clothing. He was a Graduate of Fairview High School, attended The Ohio State University and received his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Dayton. He served as a Lieutenant JG in the United States Navy during the Korean War and was a member of Temple Israel. Ray was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Hilda Harris; and brother, Sam. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Mary Frances Harris; daughter, Susanna Tokasey of Centerville; son and daughter-in-law, Karl and Rhia Harris of Liberty Township; grandchildren, Brittany Tokasey, Maria (Josh) Mann, Kayley Harris; and great-granddaughter, Remi Rae Mann.



A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, January 23, 2023, at Riverview Cemetery, 1809 West Schantz Avenue with Rabbi Tina Sobo officiating. After the service, the family will receive family and friends at Kohler Banquet Center, 4572 Presidential Way, for a Celebration of Life for Ray from 2 to 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton in his memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, North Main Street Chapel.

