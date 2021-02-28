HARRIS, Shirley

HARRIS (Gay),
Shirley Ann
74, of Dayton, Ohio, born January 18, 1947, in Winchester, KY, passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021. She was preceded in death by her fathers, Golden Gay, Sr. and Raymond Mynhier, Sr.; brothers, William Marcus Gay, Golden Gay, and
Raymond Mynhier, Jr. She is survived by her loving mother, Nora Mae Mynhier; son,
Anthony Harris; daughters, Tiffani Harris, Monique Harris;
sister, Lois Webster; brother, Donald Gay; grandchildren, Damarian Harris, Jonathan Allen, Monet Allen, Naja Harris, Nakhti Harris; longtime friend, Clarence Shepard; a host of nephews, nieces, aunts, cousins and friends. Walk-through
visitation 11 am-1 pm on Monday, March 1, 2021, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Private Service. Interment Jeffersonview Cemetery.
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral