Harris, Theresa

Harris (Rauch), Theresa Ann



Harris (Rauch),Theresa Ann, age 66 of Kennesaw, GA, passed from this life on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Rockcastle Regional Hospital in Mt. Vernon, KY. She was born in Dayton, OH on January 31, 1957 to parents Charles and Mildred (Roberson) Rauch, who preceded her. Also preceded in death by her brother Bernard "Bernie" Rauch and sister-in-law Rosanne. Theresa is survived by 4 siblings: Charles Rauch, Sheryl Call, James Rauch, and Joseph (Kim) Rauch; sister-in law Shirley Rauch; 6 nephews: George (Sheila) Rauch, Benton (Peggy) Call, James (Rachel) Rauch, Joseph (Nicole) Rauch, Yusof (Ari) Rauch, and Nathan (Brandi) Rauch; 2 nieces: Masika and Nicole Henson, several great nieces and nephews also survive her. Theresa graduated from Beavercreek High School, class of '75, attended Kennesaw State and graduated in '93. She took her mother on a US tour for 3 months after nursing school, then became board certified and worked as an RN at RT Jones Hospital in Canton, GA. Theresa was also the Office Manager of Pinnacle Actuators before retiring. She enjoyed ocean cruises and vacation trips. No formal services are planned at this time. Condolences may be sent to the family at Dowellmartin.com

