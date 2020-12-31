HARRISON, Bob



89, of New Carlisle, Ohio, died at 7:44 pm Sunday, December 27, 2020, at MVH surrounded by his family, after a short



illness. He was born December 24, 1931, in Caryville, Tennessee, the son of the late, John and Betty (Bolinger) Harrison. He was a resident of New Carlisle for 51 years, served in the USAF, was a member of the Masonic lodge 100, retired from General Motors and was an avid fisherman. He was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Anna Louise (Rawlins), granddaughter Ashley Louise Freeman, grandson Jack D. Deakins, and daughter Rena Faye Martin. He is survived by his children, Rhonda Campbell (Wally Snider); Ricky (Tammy) Harrison;



son-in-law Gene Martin; Ramona, Regina (Shelby Stamper; 8 grandkids; 20 great-grandkids; his fur baby Daisy; numerous friends and extended family. He lived life to the fullest,



enjoyed being with his family and we will miss him greatly. Visitation will be January 4, 2021, from 10 am-12 noon at TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME with services following at Noon. Burial will take place at Medway Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



trostelchapman.com



