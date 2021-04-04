HARRISON,



Mary Elizabeth



Age 99, of Hamilton, passed away on March 12, 2021. She was born in Hamilton on July 25, 1921, the daughter of the late Charles M. and Eleanora (Heim) Seamon. She was the owner of Mary's Plant Farm and Landscaping and member of McGonigle Millville United Methodist Church. She is



survived by her daughter, Sherri (Paul) Berger; granddaughter, Amanda Woolum; great-grandson, Nicholas Withrow. Mary was also preceded in death by her husband, Alvis Harrison, and her son, Stephen D.



Harrison. Celebration of Life service will be held on August 14, 2021, at Mary's Plant Farm, 2410 Lanes Mill Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Contributions may be left in her memory to the McGonigle Millville United Methodist Church, 2370 Lanes Mill Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

