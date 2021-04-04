X

Harrison, Mary

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

HARRISON,

Mary Elizabeth

Age 99, of Hamilton, passed away on March 12, 2021. She was born in Hamilton on July 25, 1921, the daughter of the late Charles M. and Eleanora (Heim) Seamon. She was the owner of Mary's Plant Farm and Landscaping and member of McGonigle Millville United Methodist Church. She is

survived by her daughter, Sherri (Paul) Berger; granddaughter, Amanda Woolum; great-grandson, Nicholas Withrow. Mary was also preceded in death by her husband, Alvis Harrison, and her son, Stephen D.

Harrison. Celebration of Life service will be held on August 14, 2021, at Mary's Plant Farm, 2410 Lanes Mill Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Contributions may be left in her memory to the McGonigle Millville United Methodist Church, 2370 Lanes Mill Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home

240 Ross Ave

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/hamilton-oh/webb-noonan-kidd-funeral-home/6936?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.