HARRISON, Raymond

HARRISON, TSgt



Raymond Steward



(USAF, Retired),



Age 86, of Dayton, OH, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial 11 am, Thursday, April 28, at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, 519 Liscum Dr. Visitation 9-11 am. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.