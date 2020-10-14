HARRISON, Terry Passed away at Hospice of Butler and Warren County on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Visitation will be held Friday, October 16, 2020, from 11:00-1:00 pm at our 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH. Services follow at 1:00 pm. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
HARRISON, Terry
HARRISON, Terry Passed away at Hospice of Butler and Warren County on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Visitation will be held Friday, October 16, 2020, from 11:00-1:00 pm at our 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH. Services follow at 1:00 pm. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com