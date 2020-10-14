HARRISON, Terry Passed away at Hospice of Butler and Warren County on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Visitation will be held Friday, October 16, 2020, from 11:00-1:00 pm at our 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH. Services follow at 1:00 pm. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com



