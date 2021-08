HARROD, Russell Duane



Russell Duane Harrod, 88, of Enon, Ohio, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021, in Fairborn, Ohio. A visitation will be held 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, Friday, August 27th in Adkins



Funeral Home, Enon, Ohio. A memorial service with military honors and Masonic services will be conducted at 1:00 pm,



Friday, following the visitation in the funeral home.



