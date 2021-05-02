HARROLD, Scott
Scott Harrold, age 64, of Moraine, passed away suddenly on April 28, 2021. He was born June 11, 1956, in Dayton, Ohio, to Robert and Peggy (Blosser) Harrold. Scott was employed for 38 years with DRT Mfg. Co. as a toolmaker. He was proud of being a Boy Scout and an Eagle Scout in his earlier years. Scott is survived by his wife of 31 years, Donna Harrold; his daughters, Chelsie (Keith) Bond, Shelby (Ryan) Gray, Morgan (Johnny) Ortez; his 8 grandchildren, Peyton, Presleigh, Charlotte, Louella, Finley, Nora, Kaiden and Paxton. He is also survived by his mother, Peggy Harrold; sister, Karen (Frank) Fahrer, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Scott was preceded in death by his father, Robert. Everyone who met Scott liked him. He was truly loved by his family and will be terribly missed.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021, from 4:00 pm until time of memorial service at
5:00 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering
Blvd. An expression of sympathy may be made to
the Alzheimer's Assoc. in Scott's memory. Please visit
www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for his family.
Funeral Home Information
Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH
45439
