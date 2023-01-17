HARSHA, Eileen D.



Eileen D. Harsha, age 96, of Springboro, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Ohio Living Quaker Heights surrounded by her loving family.



She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on September 5, 1926, the daughter of the late Raymond and Leona (Feltz) Lamm. Eileen was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, James "Doc" Harsha and a daughter-in-law, Peggy Harsha.



She is survived by her five children, Dave Harsha, Kathy (Bob) Eversman, Joyce (Gary) Hursh, Ken (Nora) Harsha and Tom (Taleen) Harsh; her sister, Ginny Brinkel; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



Eileen was a longtime member of St. Anthony Parish in Dayton and was currently a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Parish in Springboro. She was an inductee of both the C-J Athletic Hall of Fame and the C-J Alumni Hall of Fame.



The family will receive guests at the Anderson Funeral Home-Springboro Chapel, 40 N. Main Street, Springboro on Thursday, January 19, 2023, from 9:30 a.m.- 10:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 9579 Yankee Road, Springboro, Ohio 45066.



Eileen will be laid to rest next to her husband Doc in a private service at Dayton National Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Eileen's memory may be made to C-J Scholarship Fund, 505 S. Ludlow Street, Dayton, Ohio 45402, www.cjeagles.org; and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105, www.st.jude.org.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-Springboro.com for the Harsha family.



