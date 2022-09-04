HARSHAW-BUTLER,



Stephanie



Stephanie Harshaw-Butler was called home to be with our heavenly father on August 27, 2022, from Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, OH. Stephanie was born to Nan Harshaw and Leonard Harshaw in Springfield, Ohio, Sixty-two (62) years ago. Stephanie grew up in Yellow Springs, Ohio, a village very close to her heart; where she created lifelong friendships. She attended Mills Lawn Elementary School, Arthur E. Morgan Middle School and graduated from Yellow Springs High School in 1977.



After graduation, Stephanie matriculated to the University of Cincinnati where she studied communications. She landed her first job at Channel 16 as a traffic Coordinator, where she insured the station's creative projects were completed on time, under budget, and met with the station's quality standards. She enjoyed working at the station and stayed there until her first child (Kennedy) was born, afterwards, she found another job at the Dayton Foundation with more stable work hours suitable for a new mother.



A very good friend returned to town in the mid-nineties who would later become her future husband. Stephanie and Kaner were finally married in '97 after dating off and on for over 10 years. They welcomed a third child (LK) later that year, and their oldest (Sierra Nicole) from a previous relationship, would complete their family in '02.



The Harshaw-Butler family worked and remained in Dayton until '06 when they closed the family dry cleaning business to accept an opportunity in Maryland. While Kaner would commute from Maryland to Dayton, they felt safer moving to Xenia while he was away so the kids could attend Yellow Springs' Schools just as their parents had done.



Stephanie would work for the Yellow Springs Board of Education, including sporting events, and after-school activities in the village. Kaner returned to Ohio when Stephanie contracted Bells Palsy and they moved back to the Dayton area, where they remained until the good Lord called Stephanie home on August 27, 2022.



Stephanie was preceded in death by her father, Leonard Harshaw. She is survived by her mother, Nan Harshaw of Huber Heights; her husband, Kaner Butler, Jr of Huber Heights; her daughters Kennedy Ann Harshaw and Sierra Nicole Butler of Centerville, OH; her son Kaner Butler IV of Columbus, OH; her brother Steven (Yvonne) Harshaw of Xenia, OH; her nephews Nolan (Thomas) Harshaw of Columbus, OH; and Aaron Harshaw of Yellow Springs, OH; two very special friends Yvonne Miller of Cincinnati and Sherri Crowe of Dayton, OH; along with a host of very close cousins and friends.



A Memorial Service will be held at Central Chapel A.M.E. Church 411 South High Street, Yellow Springs, OH on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Visitation will be from 6:00 pm until the time of the service which will be at 7:00 pm with Rev. Dr. John E. Freeman as Eulogist and Pastor DeBora Duckett officiating. Social distancing protocols will be observed, and a face mask will be required. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

