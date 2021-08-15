HART, Linda

HART (Brown, Davis, Spitzer), Linda S.



1951-2021



Passed away peacefully at home, from cancer, on July 31, 2021, with family members by her side.



Linda is survived by parents Howard and Nell Smith; Brent Maze, her partner of 17 years; brothers Bob and Ron Hart; nephews Kevin (Alicia) and Jesse (Erin) Hart; step-daughter Amber (Mike) Bowman; grandchildren Elliot, Keaton, Quinn and Shelby, and friends Jamie, Vicki, Lynne and Sandi.



Linda graduated from Meadowdale H.S. as a proud Lionette in 1970. She was a strong, independent, determined woman who put family first and was always willing to help others. Linda enjoyed volunteering at the Vandalia Butler Food



Pantry, reading, crocheting, gardening, crossword and jigsaw puzzles, spending time with the grandchildren, and traveling with Brent to Lewes, Delaware.



A saying Linda left for us:"Those that we love never truly leave us." In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local food pantry or the Cancer Foundation.

