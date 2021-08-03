dayton-daily-news logo
HART, Phyllis

HART, Phyllis J.

Passed away July 29, in Dayton, Ohio. She was born August 16, 1928, in Dayton. Phyllis is

preceded in death by her

husband, Kenneth, and two sons, Kenny and Don. She is

survived by her caring son, Dale and daughter-in-law, Mary Ann; grandchildren,

David (Elizabeth) Hart and Beth (Tyler) Rench; great-grandchildren, Austin and Kyle Hart, and Madison Rench. She graduated from Stivers High School. She worked at raising her two children and later in life worked in a fabric store. She was an avid knitter and seamstress. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton in Phyllis's name. A private gathering of family will be held at Woodland Cemetery. To send a special message, please visit


www.NewcomerDayton.com


