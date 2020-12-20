HART, Richard Lee "Rick"



Richard Lee "Rick" Hart, 66, of South Charleston, passed away December 17, 2020, in Springfield Regional Medical Center following a brief illness. He was born April 3, 1954, in Springfield, the son of



Kenneth and Erma (Garrison) Hart. Rick enjoyed football, golf and spending time with his family and friends. He had been employed at Wilson Freight, Robinson Electric and All Phase Electric Supply Company. Survivors include his best friend and wife of 46 years; Donna (Mansfield) Hart, brothers; Kenneth E. Hart (Dolores) and Thomas Hart (Linda), sister-in-law; Kathryn Hart, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews including; Jessica, Greg, Adam, Mat, Andrea, Brittney, Joe and Zach, special in laws; Donald and Mary Mansfield and Larry and Denise Robinson, special friends; Lori Roberts and Jackie Bateman and his Mini Mart buddies. He was preceded in death by his brother; Roger Hart, his sister; Kenna Chadeayne and his parents. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 PM. Masks will be required. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or any local South Charleston charity. Condolences may be shared at



