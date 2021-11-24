HART, Roger Lee



88, of Springfield, passed away, November 17, 2021, in the Springfield RMC.



Born October 8, 1933, in Chillicothe, Ohio, to Stanley and Dulcie (Bridenbaugh) Hart. He was a Hillsboro High alumnus.



After retiring from Frito Lay, he spent happy days frequenting the town's clubs to "sign-up" with a beer in hand and a story to tell. He loved family, the Bengals, OSU, the Reds, casino trips, poker, horse racing, and the ocean.



He's preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Jeanne (Benner); his parents, and sister Beverly. Survived by daughter Keri Muldoon (Tom) of Mt. Prospect, IL; sons Wes (Mary), of Springfield, Ben (Stephanie Ross) of Union, KY, Jim, of Springfield; and grandchildren Briana and Tommy Muldoon. Surviving sisters are Donna McCardle of Radford, VA, and Jan Scott of Columbus, OH.



No services are planned. If you wish to share memories of Roger, please send to Jim Hart at 539 Gruen Dr., SPFLD, 45505.

