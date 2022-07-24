HART, Ronald B.



Ronald B. Hart, age 88, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Ron was born in Kansas City, Missouri, to Howard and Rose Newell Hart and formerly resided in Xenia, Ohio, and Dayton, Ohio. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Virginia Hart, three children, Susan Jones (Joe), Kathy Hart (Dave), and Steve Hart (Lisa), and six grandchildren.



Ron graduated from Xenia High School in 1951 and earned degrees from Miami-Jacobs Junior College and Wright State University. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, earning the National Defense Service Medal, the Korean Service Ribbon (4 stars), and the United Nations Service Medal. He later served in the U.S. Air Force in France and Germany, earning the Longevity Service Award and Good Conduct Medal. He retired in 1992 from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, where he served as a civilian employee for 19 years. He was active in the community, volunteering with AARP to prepare tax returns for seniors, at Sycamore Hospital information desk, and as a youth sports coach for baseball, basketball and soccer in West Carrollton.



A memorial service with military honors will be held at Dayton National Cemetery on Thursday, August 4 at 1:00 PM. Remembrances in honor of Ron may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

