HARTLEY, Keturah

HARTLEY, Keturah

Age 79, of Dayton, departed Saturday, March 6, 2021. She loved the Lord and was formerly employed with VAMC. She is survived by a loving sister,

other family, and friends. Walkthrough viewing 9-9:45 AM, Friday, March 12, 2021, at H.H. Roberts Mortuary. Service 10:00 AM. Interment Jeffersonview Cemetery.


