HARTLEY, Lisa R.



Age 54, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on February 8, 2023. Memorial service will be held at 4:30 PM on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3940 Kettering Bvd., Kettering, Ohio. Visitation will be held at 2:30 on Friday until the time of service. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to view full obituary.