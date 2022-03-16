Hartman, Doris

HARTMAN (Rhoades), Doris J.



92, of Union, passed away Saturday evening, March 12, 2022. She was born December 27, 1929, in Dayton, to the late



Russell W. and Mary M. (Baker) Rhoades. Doris had previously worked at Remington Rand in Dayton and will be remembered as a loving Mother and Grandmother, who stayed at home taking care of the family, whom she loved spending time with. She enjoyed playing Bingo, Euchre and other card games. She also played piano in her younger years. Doris had been an active member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church on N. Dixie Drive. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul E. Hartman; infant son, Jeffrey Hartman; sister, Patricia Dicks; and



son-in-law, James "Andrew" Smith. Doris is survived by her daughters, Kimberly (Glenn) Grider, Christina (John) Willis, and Paula Smith; grandchildren, Justin, Stephanie, Megan, Lauren, Samuel, Emilee, and Zachary; 7 great-grandchildren; and many more family and friends. The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 16 from 6-8PM at PREBLE MEMORY GARDENS FUNERAL CENTER, 3377 US Route 35 East, West Alexandria 45381. The funeral service will begin at 12:30PM on Thursday, March 17 at the funeral home with Pastor David Hutman officiating. Burial will follow at Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be sent to the American Diabetic Association (ADA), American Cancer Society and/or American Heart Association. www.RLCFC.com.

