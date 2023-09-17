Hartman, Herbert E.



Herbert E. Hartman, age 82, of Troy, Ohio passed away on September 7, 2023 at Hospice of Miami County. He was born on January 16, 1941 in Troy, Ohio to the late Warren E. and Miriam (Christian) Hartman.



He is survived by his wife of 61 years: Ruth G. (Jackson) Hartman; sons and daughters-in-law: Scott and Wendie Hartman of Hilliard, Ohio; Mark and Dena Hartman of Tipp City, Ohio; Kirk and Amira Hartman of Columbus, Ohio and Eric and Jillian Hartman of Troy, Ohio; eleven grandchildren: Elizabeth, Gaile, Alex, Grace, Nick, Leo, Jackson, Christian, Dimitri, Grady and Will; nieces and nephews: Bryce (Lara) Hartman, Wendy (Richard) Baker, Brian Johnson, Beth Johnson and Terri (Scott) Robinson; and sister-in-law: Judy Hartman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother: Gabriel C. "Gabe" Hartman.



Herb was a 1958 graduate of Troy High School and a 1963 graduate of Capital University and received his Master's Degree from Wright State University.



He was a teacher for 30 years and track and field coach for 55 years with Troy High School. In 2022, he was honored at the Herb Hartman Invitational at the Troy Memorial Stadium.



Herb was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church in Troy.



He was a member and Past President of the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches. He served as clinic director and state and regional cross country meet director for over 20 years. He was inducted into the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches Hall of Fame and the Trojan Athletic Hall of Fame.



Visitation will be held from 2:00-5:00PM on October 1, 2023, at Baird Funeral Home, Troy, Ohio with a Memorial Service at 11:00AM on October 2, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church, 110 West Franklin Street, Troy, Ohio. Private interment will take place in Riverside Cemetery, Troy, Ohio.



Herb's family extends a thank you for the loving care from the Hospice Staff and Therapists, Lori and Diane.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Herb Hartman Track and Field Scholarship Fund, in care of The Troy Foundation, 216 West Franklin Street, Troy, Ohio 45373 or Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, 3230 North County Road 25 A, Troy, Ohio 45373. Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.



