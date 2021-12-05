HARTMAN, Nicholas F.



Age 87, of Brookville, passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Nick retired from Ledex and was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church. He loved animals, but most of all loved spending time with his family. He is survived by his children: Robert Hartman, Gerald



(Cynthia) Hartman, Randy Hartman, Michael Hartman, grandchildren: Johnny (Ashley), Anthony (Annie), Tristan and Keaton Hartman, great-grandchildren: Brynn and Isla, sisters: Betty Ann Collinsworth, Helen Meyer, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife: Mary (Penno) Hartman, daughter: Angela Hill, granddaughters: Lori & Kyle Hill, and parents: Andrew and Mary (Kovach) Hartman. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at St. Rita Catholic Church (5401 N. Main St., Dayton) with Fr. Gene Schnipke, C.PP.S. as celebrant. Interment will follow the Mass at Memorial Park Cemetery in Dayton. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association or to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Online condolences may be made to the family at



